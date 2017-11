Oct 31 (Reuters) - Formfactor Inc

* FormFactor, Inc. reports strong third quarter results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* FormFactor Inc - ‍quarterly revenues were 143.7 million compared to $144.0 million reported in Q2 of fiscal 2017​

* FormFactor Inc sees Q4 U.S GAAP revenue of $126 million to $134 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: