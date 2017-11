Nov 27 (Reuters) - FORMYCON AG:

* REPORTS OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* ‍EURO 25 MILLION SALES TARGET FOR WHOLE OF 2017 CONFIRMED​

* ‍IN FIRST THREE QUARTERS, FORMYCON AG AS ACTUAL OPERATIONAL UNIT ACHIEVED A TURNOVER OF EURO 7.41 MILLION​

* ‍FORMYCON AG 9-MONTH EBITDA EUR -4.48 MILLION, OPERATING RESULT AT EUR -5.07 MILLION, AND NET EARNINGS AT EUR -5.11 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)