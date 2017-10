BRIEF-Formycon H1 loss widens to 2.88 million euros

Sept 29 (Reuters) - FORMYCON AG:

* CLINICAL PHASE III STUDY WITH FYB201 CONTINUES ACCORDING TO PLAN‍​

* ‍GROUP PERIOD RESULT AT END OF JUNE 2017 STOOD AT EURO -2.91 MILLION COMPARED TO EURO -1.18 MILLION DURING SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* IMPLEMENTATION OF DEVELOPMENT COOPERATION AGREEMENT FOR THE FYB202 PROJECT ANTICIPATED FOR SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

* ‍TURNOVER OF EURO 4.80 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: 7.05 MILLION) DURING H1, WITH RESULT FROM FIRST HALF-YEAR BEING EURO -2.88 (-1.23) MILLION​