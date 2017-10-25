BRIEF-Forrester Research reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.22

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Forrester Research Inc:

* Forrester Research reports 2017 third-quarter financial results

* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $80.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.9 million

* Forrester Research Inc sees FY 2017 GAAP ‍total revenues of approximately $330.0 million to $333.0 million​

* Forrester Research Inc sees full year 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.90 to $0.94​

* Forrester Research Inc sees ‍FY 2017 pro forma diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.17 to $1.21​