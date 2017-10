Sept 22 (Reuters) - FORTEC ELEKTRONIK AG:

• FY EBIT AMOUNTED TO 5.6 MILLION EUROS • SALES IN FISCAL YEAR 2016/17 AMOUNTED TO 78.5 MILLION EUROS • FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT WAS € 4.26 MILLION • PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 0.60 EUROS PER SHARE

