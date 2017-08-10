FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forterra Inc Q2 loss per share $0.18
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Forterra Inc Q2 loss per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Forterra Inc

* Forterra announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $436.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $440.7 million

* Residential and commercial outlook remains strong

* Excessive rainfall negatively impacted shipments

* Have positive momentum heading into second half of 2017

* Will reevaluate whether or not to provide guidance beyond Q3 of 2017 prior to reporting results for Q3 of 2017​

* Made significant progress on cost-cutting initiatives, expect will materially lower costs in 2018 and beyond

* Decision to provide guidance for Q3 of 2017 was based on significantly lower expectations for company for Q3 of 2017​

* Expects that EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins in Q3 of 2017 will be lower than Q3 of 2016 levels

* Expects that net income for Q3 of 2017 will range from $1.0 million to $7.0 million​

* Net sales in Q2 were negatively impacted by tropical storm Cindy, excessive rainfall events around country, decline in average sales prices of products sold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

