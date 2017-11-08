FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forterra Inc Q3 loss per share $0.18
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 1:30 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Forterra Inc Q3 loss per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Forterra Inc

* Forterra announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $444.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $451.2 million

* Expects that net loss for Q4 of 2017 will range from $16 million to $13 million​

* Sees Q4 ‍adjusted EBITDA will range from $20 million to $25 million​

* Q4 ‍guidance range assumes YOY decline in sales, $27 million decline in net sales on divestiture of U.S. concrete & steel pressure pipe unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
