Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

* Refers to market release issued by Transalta Renewables on 28 July & various media reports relating to status of south Hedland power station

* notified Transalta that in its view South Hedland power station has not yet satisfied requisite performance criteria under co's contract

* Fortescue is continuing to purchase electricity from other generators to supply its operations in port Hedland