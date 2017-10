Oct 13 (Reuters) - FORTHNET SA :

* 24,684 NEW COMMON SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE 0.30 € EACH TO START TRADING ON STOCK EXCHANGE ON OCT.17

* NEW SHARES RESULT FROM CAPITAL INCREASE BY 7,405.20 FURTHER TO THE CONVERSION OF 24,684 CONVERTIBLE BONDS Source text: bit.ly/2ylyKVs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)