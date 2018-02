Feb 22 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd:

* GOT NOTICE FROM REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES, PUNJAB & CHANDIGARH, SEEKING CERTAIN INFORMATION, DOCUMENTS TO BE SUBMITTED BY MARCH 3

* ‍FINANCIAL IMPLICATION/ COMPENSATION/PENALTY AND QUANTUM OF CLAIMS CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED​