Dec 7 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM “HARYANA GOVERNMENT TO FILE FIR AGAINST FORTIS FOR NEGLIGENCE IN DENGUE CASE”

* SAYS MATTER OF BABY ADYA AS CASE OF DENGUE SHOCK SYNDROME REFERRED TO INQUIRY COMMITTEE BY GOVERNMENT

* UNIT FORTIS HOSPOTEL CONFIRMED IT IS YET TO RECEIVE OFFICIAL REPORT OF COMMITTEE