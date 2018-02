Feb 27 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare:

* says confirms Delhi High Court on Feb. 26 issued order to enforce earlier order dated Jan. 31, 2018

* says confirms yet to receive copy of Delhi High Court order dated Feb. 26, 2018

* says confirms co is not party to arbitration or ongoing proceedings in Delhi High Court

* says Delhi Court proceedings have no material impact on co or its operations