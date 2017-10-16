FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fortis provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25 pct quarterly dividend increase
#Regulatory News
October 16, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Fortis provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25 pct quarterly dividend increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc

* Fortis Inc. provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25% quarterly dividend increase

* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.425per share

* Fortis Inc - ‍Five-year capital investment plan of approximately $14.5 billion for 2018 through 2022, up $1.5 billion from prior year’s plan​

* Fortis Inc - ‍Q4 2017 dividend increase of 6.25%​

* Fortis Inc - ‍Average annual dividend growth target of 6% extended through 2022​

* Fortis Inc - ‍Consolidated rate base is projected to increase from over $25 billion in 2017 to approximately $32 billion in 2022​

* Fortis Inc - ‍Capital investment plan is mostly comprised of a diversified mix of projects​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

