Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc:

* Fortis statement on Waneta dam agreement

* Says BC Hydro has exercised its right of first offer to acquire Teck's two-thirds interest in Waneta dam

* Fortis Inc - purchase agreement between Fortis and Teck has been terminated and Teck will pay Fortis a break fee of approximately $28 million