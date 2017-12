Dec 29 (Reuters) - Fortress Paper Ltd:

* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES US$5,000,000 CREDIT AGREEMENT

* FORTRESS PAPER LTD - LOAN PROVIDED BY CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL MATURE ON DEC 30, 2020 AND WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 5.75% PER ANNUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: