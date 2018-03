BRIEF-Fortress REIT Announces ‍Restructure Of Siyakha Education Trusts

March 7 (Reuters) - Fortress Reit Ltd:

* FORTRESS REIT - ‍RESTRUCTURE OF SIYAKHA EDUCATION TRUSTS, INTENTION TO UNWIND CROSS-SHAREHOLDING, FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

* ‍HAS RE-EVALUATED DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN COMMENTARY TO ITS INTERIM RESULTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017.​

* ‍RESILIENT AND CO CONTINUE TO EXPLORE ALTERNATIVES TO ELIMINATE CROSS-SHAREHOLDING BETWEEN THEM; WILL IN DUE COURSE PUT PROPOSALS ​

* RESILIENT ‍EXPECTS ITS DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 601 CENTS PER SHARE FOR FY 2018 INCREASING BY ABOU 8% FOR FY 2019 ​

* ‍FORTRESS EXPECTS DISTRIBUTION PER FORTRESS B SHARE WILL BE ABOUT 179 CENTS PER SHARE FOR FY 2018 GROWING BY ABOUT 5% FOR FY 2019 ​