2 months ago
BRIEF-Fortress Transportation announces acquisition of Hannibal Development Partners
June 19, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fortress Transportation announces acquisition of Hannibal Development Partners

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors:

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc announces the acquisition of Hannibal Development Partners and new revolving credit facility

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc says purchase price was approximately $30 million

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc says also entered into a $75 million revolving credit facility with J.P. Morgan and Barclays

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc - facility matures in June of 2020

* Facility is currently undrawn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

