FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Fortress Transportation enters into credit agreement
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Asia
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fortress Transportation enters into credit agreement

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc:

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc - ‍on June 16, 2017 co entered into credit agreement - SEC filing​

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc - ‍credit agreement provides for revolving loans to be made available to company in an aggregate principal amount of up to $75,000,000​

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc - ‍revolving credit loans will mature, and commitments in respect of revolving credit facility will terminate, on June 16, 2020​ Source text: (bit.ly/2svMf1m) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.