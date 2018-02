Feb 15 (Reuters) - Fortune Bay Corp:

* FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES AN INCREASE TO NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* FORTUNE BAY CORP - INTENDS TO ISSUE 2.3 MILLION UNITS AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF $0.40 PER UNIT

* FORTUNE BAY CORP - INCREASING ITS NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $915,000 FROM $750,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: