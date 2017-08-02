FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Fortune Brands Q2 earnings per share $0.90

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc

* Fortune Brands reports second quarter sales and EPS growth; raises midpoint of 2017 annual EPS range

* Q2 earnings per share $0.90

* Q2 sales $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.39 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.92 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 6 to 8 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc sees FY EPS before charges/gains outlook $3.04 - $3.12 on sales growth of 6 - 8 percent

* Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc - also expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $450 million for full year 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $5.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

