Dec 28 (Reuters) - Fortune Financial Services (India) Ltd :

* FORTUNE FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) - TO CONSIDER APPROVAL OF SCHEME OF AMALGAMATION OF INVESTMENT TRUST OF INDIA LIMITED WITH CO

* FORTUNE FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) - TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF 225,000 REDEEMABLE PREFERENCE SHARES OF 100 RUPEES EACH TO INVESTMENT TRUST OF INDIA