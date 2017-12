Dec 19 (Reuters) - Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust :

* ‍ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF ALL INTERESTS IN PROVIDENT SQUARE​ TO FARSIGHT INVESTMENT LIMITED

* ‍DEAL CONSIDERATION IS HK$2 BILLION PLUS AMOUNT OF NET CURRENT ASSETS OR MINUS AMOUNT OF NET CURRENT LIABILITY OF TARGET CO AT COMPLETION​‍​