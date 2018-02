Feb 7 (Reuters) - Forward Air Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS AND QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* SEES Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55 TO $0.59

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.18

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 15.6 PERCENT TO $306.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍EXPECT Q1 2018 YEAR-ON-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO BE 19% TO 23%​