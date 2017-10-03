FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Forward Air Corp units enter into a five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC FILING​
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 3, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Forward Air Corp units enter into a five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC FILING​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Forward Air Corp:

* Forward Air Corp - ‍co, units entered into a five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC filing​

* Forward Air Corp - ‍facility is scheduled to mature in September 2022​

* Forward Air - ‍facility may be increased by up to $100 million to a maximum aggregate principal amount of $250 million pursuant to terms of credit agreement​

* Forward Air Corp - credit facility for maximum aggregate principal amount of $150 million, with a sublimit of $30 million for letters of credit Source text: (bit.ly/2xXYZkN) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.