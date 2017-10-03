BRIEF-Forward Air Corp units enter into a five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC FILING​

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Forward Air Corp:

* Forward Air Corp - ‍co, units entered into a five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC filing​

* Forward Air Corp - ‍facility is scheduled to mature in September 2022​

* Forward Air - ‍facility may be increased by up to $100 million to a maximum aggregate principal amount of $250 million pursuant to terms of credit agreement​

* Forward Air Corp - credit facility for maximum aggregate principal amount of $150 million, with a sublimit of $30 million for letters of credit