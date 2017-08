BRIEF-Foschini Group announces bookbuild offering to raise up to 2 bln rand

July 31 (Reuters) - FOSCHINI GROUP LTD:

* SAYS LAUNCH OF PLACING OF NEW TFG ORDINARY SHARES THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING TO RAISE UP TO R2 BILLION

* PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO REPAY ALL OR A PORTION OF SHORT-TERM ACQUISITION FACILITY RELATING TO ACQUISITION BY TFG OF 100% OF RETAIL APPAREL GROUP

* BOOK FOR BOOKBUILD IS OPEN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* LISTING AND TRADING OF BOOKBUILD SHARES IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON 4 AUGUST 2017