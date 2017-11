BRIEF-Foschini Group says half-year ‍group turnover up 9.2 pct

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Foschini Group Ltd:

* HY ‍GROUP TURNOVER UP 9.2 PCT (CONSTANT CURRENCY +12.6 PCT) TO R12.5 BILLION​

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING ACQUISITION COSTS UP 1.6 PCT (CONSTANT CURRENCY +3.9 PCT) TO 504.9 CENTS​

* FOSCHINI GROUP LTD - ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 325.0 CENTS PER SHARE - A 1.6 PCT INCREASE​

* ‍FREE CASH FLOW FOR THE HALF-YEAR UP 58 PCT​

* ‍TOTAL RETAIL TURNOVER GROWTH FOR FIRST 5 WEEKS OF SECOND HALF IS AT SIMILAR LEVELS TO FIRST HALF​

* FOSCHINI GROUP LTD - TO OPEN OVER 100 NEW OUTLETS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR