BRIEF-Fosun Gold offers to buy Gemfields for 40.85 pence/shr

June 14 (Reuters) - Fosun Gold Holdings Ltd:

* Fosun Gold confirms that it has made an initial proposal regarding a possible cash offer to acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Gemfields

* Possible offer for Gemfields plc

* Has made an initial proposal to independent committee of board of Gemfields regarding a possible cash offer to acquire entire issued share capital of Gemfields​

* Offer at a price of 40.85 pence per Gemfields share​

* Possible offer would provide Gemfields shareholders with a compelling cash alternative at a significant premium to Pallinghurst offer​