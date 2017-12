Dec 20 (Reuters) - Fosun International Ltd:

* FOSUN INTERNATIONAL -FOSUN INDUSTRIAL, PEAK REINSURANCE, & OTHERS TO BUY 243.1 MILLION SHARES OF TSINGTAO BREWERY CO FOR HK$6.62 BILLION FROM ASAHI GROUP

* ‍ DEAL FOR HK$27.22 PER SHARE​