Nov 20 (Reuters) - Fosun International Ltd

* Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart and vendors to terminate deal in relation to disposal of 28 target cos from vendors​

* Under new agreement, Yuyuan to buy sale shares at RMB24.23 billion to be settled by issue of shares to vendors at RMB9.98 per share

* Upon completion, co will hold about 69.73 percent of equity interest in Yuyuan