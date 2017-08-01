FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Foundation Medicine Q2 revenue $35 mln
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Foundation Medicine Q2 revenue $35 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Foundation Medicine Inc

* Foundation Medicine announces 2017 second quarter results and recent highlights

* Q2 loss per share $1.24

* Q2 revenue $35 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $135 million to $145 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Foundation Medicine Inc - company is increasing clinical volume guidance and now expects to deliver between 61,000 and 64,000 clinical tests in 2017

* Foundation Medicine Inc - increasing operating expenses and now expects they will be in range of $215 million and $225 million for 2017

* FY 2017 revenue view $138.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

