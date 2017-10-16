FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital signs letter of intent to acquire 50 pct interest in Astley Gilbert Ltd
October 16, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital signs letter of intent to acquire 50 pct interest in Astley Gilbert Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Founders Advantage Capital Corp

* Founders Advantage Capital Corp announces fourth acquisition - signs letter of intent to acquire a 50% interest in Astley Gilbert Limited

* Founders Advantage Capital Corp - ‍ letter of intent to acquire a 50% interest in Astley Gilbert Limited for $24.7 million​

* Founders Advantage Capital Corp - ‍purchase price will be funded through a combination of cash and vendor take back financing​

* Founders Advantage Capital - after completion of deal, current owners of Astley Gilbert will collectively retain 50% interest in Astley Gilbert Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
