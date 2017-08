June 27 (Reuters) - FOUNTAINE PAJOT SA:

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 TURNOVER EUR 29.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES GROWTH IN SALES OF 10% FOR FY 2016/2017 Source text: bit.ly/2sNvQWm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)