Oct 23 (Reuters) - Four Seas Mercantile Holdings Ltd :

* HY ‍unaudited consol profit attributable to equity holders expected to be about 9 to 10 times of that of same period last year​

* Expected result due to ‍disposal of a property resulting in total gain of HK$320 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)