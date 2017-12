Dec 14 (Reuters) - FOUR SEASONS HEALTH CARE:

* FOUR SEASONS HEALTH CARE AND H/2 CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREE TO DEBT STANDSTILL

* STANDSTILL AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO FOUR SEASONS’ DEC INTEREST PAYMENTS

* STANDSTILL ENSURES CONTINUITY OF CARE FOR FOUR SEASONS’ RESIDENTS

* COMPANY SHALL NOT MAKE PAYMENT IN ORDER TO MAINTAIN APPROPRIATE LIQUIDITY