12 days ago
BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding appoints Dudley Mendenhall to chairman of board
July 25, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding appoints Dudley Mendenhall to chairman of board

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Fox Factory Holding Corp

* Fox Factory Holding Corp announces changes to board of directors

* Fox Factory Holding Corp - ‍appointment of Dudley Mendenhall, a director on its board of directors, to chairman of board​

* Fox Factory Holding Corp - ‍Mendenhall will succeed Elias Sabo, who has stepped down from his role as chairman and has resigned from board​

* Fox Factory Holding Corp - ‍in addition, company appointed Tom Duncan as a director on its board of directors, effective immediately​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

