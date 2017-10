Oct 17 (Reuters) - Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd :

* Co and Hon Hai agreed terms of framework equipment sales agreement for sale of certain equipment and facilities​

* Co and Hon Hai agreed terms of framework equipment purchase agreement for purchase of certain equipment and facilities​

* Co (as lessee) & Hon Hai (as lessor) agreed terms of framework property leasing agreement