BRIEF-Foxconn Interconnect Technology Says Two Units Entered Agreement With Sharp To Establish JV Co

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd :

* UNIT FIT SINGAPORE AND UNIT FOIT SINGAPORE ENTERED INTO JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH SHARP CORP TO ESTABLISH JV CO

* FIT SINGAPORE AND FOIT SINGAPORE TO MAKE TOTAL CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION OF JPY1.54 BILLION TO JV CO

* JV CO TO BE OWNED 51% BY FIT SINGAPORE AND FOIT SINGAPORE, AND AS TO 49% BY SHARP​

* SHARP CORP TO MAKE A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION OF JPY1.48 BILLION TO JV CO

* JV CO TO DEVELOP, DESIGN, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE & MARKET AUTOMOTIVE CAMERAS AND ELECTRONIC MIRRORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)