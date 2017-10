Oct 18 (Reuters) - Foxtons Group Plc:

* Q3 REVENUE 10.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 12.3 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FOXTONS GROUP PLC - Q3 ‍TOTAL REVENUE OF £35.1M (2016: £37.5M)​

* FOXTONS GROUP PLC - Q3 ‍LETTINGS REVENUE OF £22.5M (2016: £22.9M)​

* FOXTONS GROUP PLC - Q3 ‍SALES REVENUE IN QUARTER WAS £10.3M (2016: £12.3M)​

* ‍Q3 REVENUES IN OUR MORTGAGE BUSINESS, ALEXANDER HALL, WERE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT £2.3M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)