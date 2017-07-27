FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
BRIEF-Foxtons says H1 revenue at 58.5 mln stg vs 68.8 mln stg yr ago
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
July 27, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Foxtons says H1 revenue at 58.5 mln stg vs 68.8 mln stg yr ago

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Foxtons Group Plc

* H1 revenue 58.5 million stg versus 68.8 million stg year ago

* H1 pretax profit 3.8 million stg versus 10.5 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 0.43 penceper share

* Sales revenue £22.2m down 29% in h1

* Foxtons group plc - "expect trading conditions to remain challenging for remainder of 2017"

* "several new initiatives launched or launching in h2 designed to accelerate the growth in lettings portfolio"

* Foxtons - "lettings continued to provide a resilient, less-cyclical revenue stream and now represents 55% of the group's revenues"; h1 lettings revenue was down 2%

* Foxtons - "as the lettings market grows, it is becoming more complex too, with significant new regulation, legislation and tax changes introduced in recent years"

* Foxtons - "longer term..expect london to remain a highly attractive property market for sales and lettings" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

