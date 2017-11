Nov 16 (Reuters) - Fragrance Group Ltd:

* Announces pricing of SGD100.0 million 4.75% fixed rate notes due 2021​

* Notes to be issued at issue price of 100 percent their principal amount and in denominations of SGD250,000

* Notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.75% per annum payable semi-annually in arrear​