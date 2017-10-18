BRIEF-France has given back 20 pct stake in Alstom to Bouygues

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Alstom Sa/Bouygues:

* France will not exercise an option to buy out a 20 percent stake in Alstom lent to it by conglomerate Bouygues and has given those shares back to Bouygues, as part of a deal from last month’s tie-up between Siemens and Alstom.

* France’s APE state holding agency said on Wednesday that it had given back to Bouygues some 43 million Alstom shares, which will see Bouygues end up with 28 percent in Alstom.

* The French government initially borrowed the 20 percent stake when Alstom was in the process of selling its power engineering business to General Electric.

* Last month, German industrial group Siemens AG and French rival Alstom agreed to merge their rail operations, creating a European champion to better withstand the international advance of China’s state-owned CRRC Corp Ltd.