a month ago
BRIEF-France will speed up renewables by simplifying procedures -minister
#Oil report
July 6, 2017 / 10:12 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-France will speed up renewables by simplifying procedures -minister

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) -

* French Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot, presenting France's climate action plan to keep up the momentum on the Paris Climate accord, said the government will accelerate the development of renewables energy by simplifying administrative procedures.

* Hulot said the development of French wind and solar generation is hindered by complex administrative hurdles and land tenure issues.

* According to the International Energy Agency, the share of renewables in the French energy mix is at about 16 percent, well below the IEA average of 24 percent.

* The government of President Emmanuel Macron plans to launch tenders to develop 26 gigawatts of renewables during his term of office. (Reporting by Bate Felix)

