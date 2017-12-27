FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-France's FFP to invest $150 million in JAB CF Global Brand II
Sections
Featured
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Top News
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
Technology
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
Trump says Russia probe will be fair, but timeline unclear: NYT
U.S.
Trump says Russia probe will be fair, but timeline unclear: NYT
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 27, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-France's FFP to invest $150 million in JAB CF Global Brand II

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - FFP:

* FFP has committed to invest $150 million in JAB CF Global Brand II, the second co-investment vehicle raised by JAB Holding Company, to continue its expansion strategy in the consumer goods sector

* JAB is a privately held group with holdings in premium branded consumer good companies in the healthcare, household cleaning, cosmetics, luxury goods and coffee sectors

* FFP is an investment company, majority-owned by Etablissements Peugeot Frères and managed by Robert Peugeot. FFP is one of the leading shareholders of Peugeot SA and pursues a minority shareholdings and long-term investment policy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.