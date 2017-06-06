BRIEF-Francesca's Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.12

June 6 (Reuters) - Francesca's Holdings Corp
* Sees fy 2018 comparable sales down 2 percent to up 2 percent
* Sees Q2 comparable sales down 3 percent to up 1 percent
* francesca's reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 sales $107.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $113.2 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 5 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.13 to $0.18
* Sees q2 2018 sales $120 million to $124 million
* Sees fy 2018 sales $518 million to $537 million
* Francesca's holdings corp says capital expenditures for fiscal year 2017 are expected to be in range of $28 million to $33 million.
* Fy diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $1.07 to $1.17
* Francesca's holdings corp sees q2 diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.13 to $0.18
* company plans to open approximately 18 new boutiques and close approximately six existing boutiques during q2
* expects to open approximately 60 to 65 boutiques and close approximately 10 to 15 boutiques in fiscal year 2017
* q2 net sales guidance assumes a 3 percent decrease to a 1 percent increase in comparable sales compared to flat in prior year
* fiscal year 2017 net sales guidance assumes a 2% decrease to a 2% increase in comparable sales compared to prior year
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $126.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S