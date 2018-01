Jan 4 (Reuters) - Francesca’s Holdings Corp:

* FRANCESCA’S UPDATES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 GUIDANCE BASED ON HOLIDAY RESULTS

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50 TO $0.55

* SEES Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18 TO $0.23

* SEES Q4 2018 SALES $137 MILLION TO $139 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36, REVENUE VIEW $145.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍15% TO 17% DECREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES FOR Q4