Nov 6 (Reuters) - Franco-Nevada Corp

* Franco-Nevada reports strong q3 results

* Q3 revenue $171.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $168.1 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

* Franco-Nevada Corp says ‍announced agreement to acquire additional precious metals stream at cobre panama for approximately $119 million

* Franco-Nevada Corp - ‍123,787 gold equivalent ounces sold in quarter​