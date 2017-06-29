FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Franklin Covey Q3 loss per share $0.33
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 8:47 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Franklin Covey Q3 loss per share $0.33

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Franklin Covey Co:

* Franklin Covey reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.33

* Q3 revenue $43.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $44.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Franklin Covey Co says "company expects strong Q4 of fiscal 2017"

* Franklin Covey Co - during Q3 of fiscal 2017, company determined to exit publishing business in Japan

* Franklin Covey - ‍expects adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2017 to be equal to, or slightly below, previously released guidance range of $10 million to $14 million​

* Franklin Covey Co - during Q3, restructured its U.S./Canada direct office operations in order to transition to "AAP centric business model" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.