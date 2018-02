Feb 20 (Reuters) - Franklin Electric Co Inc:

* FRANKLIN ELECTRIC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 SALES AND EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q4 SALES $288.2 MILLION VERSUS $239.6 MILLION

* ‍BEFORE RESTRUCTURING AND TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017, Q4 2017 EPS WAS $0.42​

* 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO BE BETWEEN $2.16 TO $2.28‍​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $312.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $312.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.13 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S