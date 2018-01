BRIEF-Franklin Resources Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $1.06

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Franklin Resources Inc:

* FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $1.06

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.74 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FRANKLIN RESOURCES - QTRLY NET LOSS INCLUDED ESTIMATED INCOME TAX CHARGE OF $1.1 BILLION OR $1.94/DILUTED SHARE RESULTING FROM ENACTMENT OF TCJA

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $1,615.5 MILLION VERSUS $1,560.8 MILLION

* ‍TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $753.8 BILLION AT DEC 31, 2017, UP $0.6 BILLION DURING QUARTER​

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.63 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S