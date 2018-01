Jan 3 (Reuters) - Frankly Inc:

* FRANKLY ENTERS INTO RAYCOM AMENDMENTS

* FRANKLY -ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS OF SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH RAYCOM, CO DATED JUNE 26, 2017 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RAYCOM, CO DATED AUG 31,2016

* FRANKLY- UNDER AMENDMENT OF SPA, DATE BY WHICH FRANKLY IS REQUIRED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD BY 2 DIRECTORS EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2018